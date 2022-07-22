Eminem and Snoop Dogg's short-lived feud is well in the past, and now, they've joined forces to cook up some heat. The two recently linked up on "From the D 2 the LBC," which is expected to appear on Em's forthcoming greatest hits project.



Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The two recently chopped it up about their new single in a series of promotional video clips shared on their social media accounts. The latest clip finds Snoop and Em discussing the music video for Dr. Dre's "Still D.R.E.," which includes a cameo from the Detroit rapper. However, he completely forgot about his hilarious appearance in the video.

"We was in a movie together and the ["Still D.R.E" music video] -- wasn't you on the beach running in that video," Snoop asked Eminem, who drew a blank. "Yeah, you was running on the beach. That was like your debut album. You was running on the beach with no clothes on. You was running on the beach with damn-near no clothes on."

"Was I in that video?" Em asked. “Why the fuck would I not remember? What the fuck? You gotta show me that shit because I don’t remember.”





"It was a bunch of girls around you," Snoop reminded Em, who explained that he was actually thinking about the "Forgot About D.R.E." music video.

"I remember now," Em replied.

Eminem and Snoop Dogg's latest collaboration, "From The D 2 The LBC" will be included on Em's Curtain Call 2 due out on August 5th.