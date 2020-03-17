Eminem has a talent for finding female vocalists that haven't exactly tapped into the world of hip-hop yet. He's done so in the past with Skylar Grey, who still features on just about every body of work that the Detroit legend releases. His most recent scout is none other than Canadian singer Jessie Reyez.

Dropping several songs as a collective unit, including "Good Guy," Eminem and Jessie Reyez have formed a desirable duo in recent times. As she prepares us all for the arrival of her official debut studio album, Reyez has revealed the tracklist, which features a couple of familiar names.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The other day, the singer's new record with 6LACK was released and it turns out the East Atlanta vocalist won't be the only guest invited to the party. Eminem will also appear on a song called "Coffin," which follows the theme of their previous team-ups.

Jessie Reyez's debut, which is expected to hit shelves on March 27, is titled Before Love Came To Kill Us. Reyez was nominated at the 2020 Grammy Awards, losing out to Lizzo during the ceremony. Perhaps, this will be the project that proves her abilities to the Recording Academy.

Are you looking forward to hearing the new album, and the song featuring Eminem?