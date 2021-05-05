Eminem Drops Off Cinematic "Alfred's Theme" Lyric Video

Eminem channels the legendary Master Of Suspense in the reference-laden lyric video for "Alfred's Theme."

Eminem's a few months removed from the release of Music To Be Murdered By: Side B, his second album of 2020 and home to countless bars. Evidently, many such bars stem from the project's third track "Alfred's Theme," a near-six-minute lyrical onslaught lined with similes, metaphors, double entendres, and mischievous punchlines. Today, Em came through to deliver an animated lyric video for the lyrically dense track, which pays appropriate homage to the Master of Suspense himself.

Featuring references to Hitchcock's classic filmography, including Vertigo, The Birds, Pyscho, Rear Window, and more, Eminem's bars are given additional context through clever visuals. While it might have been the perfect song to merit a full-scale music video, especially given how much fun Em could have reenacting scenes from Hitchcock's classics, this new lyric video for "Alfred's Theme" should be enough to keep Shady fans entertained. Between this and the cancel-culture battling "Tone Deaf," it's looking like Em is having fun with these lyric videos, understandable given how much attention they place on the bars.

Be sure to check out the new "Alfred's Theme" video, and sound off if you've been keeping Eminem's Music To Be Murdered By: Side B on steady rotation. If so, which of his songs do you feel would benefit from a similar treatment?