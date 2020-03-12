By now, you're most likely one of the twenty-nine million people who have seen Eminem's "Godzilla" video, as directed by Lyrical Lemonde's own Cole Bennett. As one of the most trusted visual visionaries in the game, Bennett has steadily helped shape the aesthetic of hip-hop's new generation, helming clips for Juice WRLD, Lil Pump, Ski Mask The Slump God, J.I.D, Famous Dex, Rod Wave, Trippie Redd, Blueface, YBN Cordae and many more. As such, some fans were surprised to see him connecting with Eminem for his most ambitious clip thus far -- but "Godzilla" still managed to exceed all expectations.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

The early verdict is already calling it Em's best video in years, and many of Em's longtime followers were thrilled to see the final third come together with two stacked cameos from Dr. Dre and Mike Tyson. Clearly, the vibe on the set must have been fantastic, as Cole made sure to round up the gang for an instantly iconic photo op.

"Gonna have to frame this one," writes Bennett, alongside the epic picture. At only twenty-three, Bennett has found himself flanked by three legends in their respective fields, with Mike Tyson himself breaking the Roddy Ricch school of etiquette with that clutch shoulder hang. Check it out for yourself below, and show some love to the Shady Aftermath movement below -- is "Godzilla" a return to the classic Em vibe?