It's becoming increasingly clear that Dr. Dre is working on a brand new album, his first since 2015's Compton.

Not only did Dem Jointz openly speak on the ongoing studio sessions he's been actively participating in, but Eminem previously teased that he recently traded a song to Dr. Dre to receive "Guns Blazing," a track originally meant for Dre's album. Adding further fuel is the arrival of an unreleased snippet featuring KXNG Crooked, during which Dre spits scathing divorce bars aimed at his ex-wife Nicole Young.

Suffice it to say, Dr. Dre's creativity is surging, and it's only a matter of time before we begin to see concrete signs of an album beginning to surface. In the meantime, many of the players involved have been content to leave breadcrumbs, including a recent one from legendary lyricist The D.O.C.

The D.O.C In 1989. Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

Yesterday, the No One Can Do It Better emcee took to Instagram to share a picture of himself, his daughter, Dr. Dre, and Eminem. "What in the Aftermathmatics is going on ova here?" he captions, words cryptic enough to induce a bit of hype. While some might conclude that this is simply a friendly gathering, it's impossible to deny how rare Eminem and Dre link-ups appear to be. The pair typically connect to work on new music, as they have for the recent Music To Be Murdered By albums.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

As such, it stands to reason that Em came through to return the favor, as he's a near-guaranteed contributor to whatever the Good Doctor has in the pipeline. Check out the picture below -- as shared by The D.O.C -- and be sure to keep an eye out for more tidbits surrounding Dr. Dre's fourth studio album.