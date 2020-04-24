Eminem rarely ever offers any details about his personal life so to hear him speaking about how he's spending time while on lockdown is pretty special.

Calling into Sway In The Morning on Shade 45 this week, Eminem gave some details about he's giving back to Detroit DJs during the coronavirus quarantine. He also spoke on an array of different topics, including the current climate of the world. Sway Calloway asked the rap legend how he's been holding up during these times and Em admitted that it's been rough.

"This shit sucks," said Em, laughing to Sway. "This shit is terrible. I've been writing and working out. The fact that there's no sports on right now is really bothersome. There's not even anything that-- I mean, aside from the [Michael] Jordan documentary-- gives you a little sense of normalcy. I try not to watch too much news 'cause this shit is like panic mode all the time and it's stressful to watch."



He goes on to speak more about The Last Dance, explaining that he never met Michael Jordan in person but he was on the phone with the basketball great when he royally messed up their first interaction.

"Everything was good until we get to the end of the phone call," explains Eminem. "I said, 'Yo man, when are you gonna come to Detroit so I can dunk on you.' And it was crickets. I don't remember exactly what he said but I think he was just kind of like, [unenthused laugh]."

Elsewhere in the interview, Em and Peter Rosenberg speak about Juice WRLD, who posthumously appeared on the rapper's new album Music To Be Murdered By, and more.

