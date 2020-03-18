Eminem revealed which lucky fan has officially been crowned the winner of his #GodzillaChallenge on the Triller app, along with the five runner-ups for the contest. Em first launched the challenge last month, asking fans to attempt to spit his insane third verse off the Juice WRLD-featured track, which reportedly sees Em dropping 229 words in 30 seconds. While fellow rappers like Bizzy Bone and Biz Markie tried their hand at it, and Twista made promises of taking a stab it but never delivered, Em ensured that the true amateurs would win the promised repost and additional, unspecified prizes. According to Em's posts on social media, a young lad under the username @jacksherlock1 has been crowned the winner.

"'Godzilla, fire spitter, monster' #GodzillaChallenge @triller winner squad on the site. Shout out to the homie jacksherlock1 on taking the #1 spot!" Em tweeted, along with a link to his website that also includes the runner-ups. Interestingly enough, none of the winners are actually rapping the verse themselves, instead lip-syncing to Eminem's original rendition. Regardless, a huge congrats to the winners for their successful efforts and for getting recognized by their idol! At the moment, it is unclear what the prizes will be.