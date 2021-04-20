The world of NFTs could very well change the music industry as we know it. The innovative way to release music and merch digitally is beginning to catch wave and it seems plenty of people are joining in the hype. A$AP Rocky just announced a special 4/20 capsule and The Weeknd also recently released a song exclusively into the NFT world.



Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Many are still confused about what an NFT is so the folks over at Saturday Night Live broke it down in their latest episode. Pete Davidson and Chris Redd break down the world of the digital unit in a parody over Eminem's "Without Me" with Pete dressing up as Slim Shady. The clip went viral after it debuted on the show and it seems that it finally caught the attention of Em. The Detroit legend took to Twitter where he quote-tweeted the video with a thinking emoji.

Eminem's capsule collections over the years have sold out time and time again, so naturally, it seems that joining the NFT world could be something he considers in the future. Perhaps that's something we could expect from him after releasing Music To Be Murdered By - Side B.

This is not the first time Pete Davidson has parodied Em. In December, Pete Davidson parodied "Stan" on SNL which included a surprise cameo from Eminem himself.

Check Em's response below.