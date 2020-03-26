Eminem Complements Jessie Reyez On "Coffin"

Jessie Reyez and Eminem have collaborated several times in the past, and their latest is one of the most exciting yet. Previously, we saw the legendary rapper team up with the rising singer on "Good Guy" from Kamikaze, linking up to film a noteworthy music video. In the clip, they portray an abusive couple that ends up in the grave together at the end, so it's only right that their song on Reyez' new album is called "Coffin."

Almost as if it were a continuation of their past records, Jessie Reyez and Eminem are back again with their latest track. Released as part of Reyez' highly-anticipated debut studio album Before Love Came To Kill Us, "Coffin" serves as the next step in the blossoming musical relationship between an icon and an up-and-coming sensation. Em always manages to find some of the most talented, undiscovered female singers and this is another example of that.

Out now in select international markets, "Coffin" and Before Love Came To Kill Us will be out globally at midnight. Preview/stream it below and let us know what you think of it. Did Eminem turn it out?

Quotable Lyrics:

I'd rather a coffin handmade for two

'Cause I love you to death just like a fool