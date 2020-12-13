Eminem is easily one of the best rappers of all-time, even if you think his recent output doesn't live up to what he was able to do in the past. He has numerous hit records to his name, and in the eyes of many music listeners, he is a legend who commands respect. This is a position held by former President Barack Obama, who recently spoke about Eminem and how his music helped his 2008 Presidential campaign.

In fact, Obama even did a dramatic reading of "Lose Yourself" which was a big hit on social media. Em saw this performance and took to his IG account where he offered some prayer hands in acknowledgment of the President's work.

"Whenever I needed some inspiration on the presidential campaign. I often turned to music. It was rap that got my head in the right place. Two songs especially: J-Zay's My 1st song, and Eminem's Lose Yourself. Both are about defying the odds and putting it all on the line," Obama said in the video clip posted below.

Eminem has always been an artist with a political side to him and over the years, he has aided the campaigns of Obama and even Joe Biden. While some fans might see these political stances as divisive, Em has proven that he's always willing to stick by his own morals.