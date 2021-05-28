Eminem Calls On Cordae & Jack Harlow For Blazing "Killer (Remix)"

“You know we had to do a remix, right?” Eminem tweeted on Thursday (May 27). “K I L L E R RMX w/ @jackharlow & @cordae Midnight ET.” That simple tweet was enough to send fans into a tizzy and the Detroit emcee has finally delivered. Back in December 2020, Eminem dropped off Music To Be Murdered By: Side B, and included on the tracklist was a standout titled "Killer." It seems that Em isn't quite finished promoting the project and he's reignited the hype by sharing this remix with Jack Harlow and Cordae.

The two featured artists have been capturing attention in this younger generation of rappers looking for footing in the game, and with an Eminem co-sign and collaboration under their belts, they can't fail. Harlow's "What's Poppin" dominated charts and social media, while Cordae has been poised as the next great lyricist if he continues to be the student of Hip Hop that he's professed to be.

Check out Eminem's "Killer (Remix)" with Harlow and Cordae, and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Tryna fiancé me, I take the steering wheel and drive them girls beyond crazy (Crazy)

I'm on a song with my idol

I'm a cold-blooded version of the song title

I put these diamonds in the ring like the Shawn Michaels