Ever since Eminem famously dropped the "Just Don't Give A Fuck" punchline "you got knocked the fuck out like Mike Tyson," the pair have been linked on the path of destiny. Much to the delight of countless fans, Iron Mike actually made a cameo appearance in Em's recent "Godzilla" video where art proceeded to imitate life. In the Cole Bennett directed clip's climax, Slim Shady, Dr. Dre, and a concerned and guilt-stricken Tyson attempt to resuscitate Em from the fatal knockout blow.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Now, it would appear that Eminem will be returning the favor. Tyson recently confirmed that Em would be the latest guest on his ongoing Hotboxin' podcast, following appearances from N.O.R.E, Kurupt and Daz Dillinger, Trina, Dame Dash, and more. The official Hotboxin' page shared a few behind-the-scenes pictures of the conversation, which also finds D12 member Mr. Porter in attendance.

It's clearly a good time to be an Eminem fan, as he's been more active than ever on the press circuit. And while that isn't exactly saying much, the fact that he's following up his lengthy Crook's Corner appearance with yet another long-form interview. Look for this new episode to air today at 6PM PT, 9PM EST. While it's unclear as to what the pair might discuss, expect plenty of antics and insight to be exchanged from two masters of their respective crafts.