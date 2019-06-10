Eminem's reach is worldwide to an impressive degree. In fact, the hip-hop legend has often looked to his international markets, sometimes appearing to prioritize them over North American ones. Yet being a global superstar requires one's bases to be sated accordingly, as Em is likely well aware. Today, Slim has announced that he'll be returning to Abu Dhabi for a concert at the du Arena, marking his first return to the city since 2012; at the time, he helped close out the Formula 1 weekend ceremonies.

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Taking to IG to make the announcement, Slim set October 25th as the date of arrival. Should you be interested in procuring tickets, they're all set to go online at noon GST. Tickets range in pricing, with some going for Dh395, Dh595, Dh795, Dh995, Dh1,295, and Dh1,495. We're not sure if Em is planning a large scale tour, as his fans in The States, Canada, and Europe might be praying for. Either way, it's clear he's intending on covering oft-unrepresented ground, and will likely be received with open arms wherever he ends up hitting.

When was the last time you caught Em in your hometown?