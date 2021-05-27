Eminem returns tonight with all-new music, announcing on Thursday that he will be releasing the remix to his song "Killer" with verses from Jack Harlow and Cordae.

The announcement was made alongside an animated video, giving fans a preview of Jack Harlow's verse. "I used to rock a toboggan/Headphones around my neck trying to be like Shady," he raps to start out his verse. It's presently unclear if Eminem will have a new verse on the song-- his chorus was included in the promotional clip but we'll need to wait until midnight to know if there are any new vocals coming in.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

This may signal a larger return for Eminem, who has recently been teased for a possible collaboration with Post Malone. Those rumors came following a post by videographer Cole Bennett, which got people speculating.

Throughout the last few months, Eminem has been keeping his fans entertained with new lyric videos from his album Music To Be Murdered By, as well as the deluxe. It's been a minute since we've received proper new music from the legendary rapper, so fans are excited about possibly receiving some new bars tonight.

Stay tuned to the site at midnight to let us know your thoughts on the "Killer" remix. Check out the preview below.