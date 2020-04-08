One of the most accomplished rappers of all time, Eminem also apparently has a heart of gold. Who would have thought that we would describe one of the most ferocious battlers using those words but, in the midst of the coronavirus quarantine, he came through with a major announcement that will entertain so many as we fight back boredom.

Taking to his rarely-used social media channels, Eminem announced that Shade 45, the hip-hop centric radio station that the rapper operates, will be available for free for a limited time during quarantine.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

"Make right now sound a little better," wrote Em, using the unfortunate circumstances we're all navigating to drive attention to his SiriusXM channel. "The @shade45 crew can help keep you sane. Right now, you get Shade 45 for free, along with full @siriusxm access!"

Streaming on SiriusXM will be free until May 15, ensuring that listeners have enough audio content to keep them away from the woes of restlessness. With free Shade 45, you can stay up to date on some of the best new sounds coming from the world of hip-hop, while also remaining in touch with one of the most skilled rappers of all time.

Take advantage of the offer here. Thanks, Marshall!