The 2020 Academy Awards have come and gone and there was plenty to unpack from this year's ceremony, including Parasite's total domination and Eminem's surprise performance, which apparently ended with him getting doused in water by Salma Hayek Pinault. Over seventeen years following his Academy Award victory for Best Original Song at the 2003 Oscars, Eminem performed "Lose Yourself" to a crowd of shocked attendees. Martin Scorcese could barely keep his eyes open during the show and Billie Eilish looked unenthused. However, it was one of the most talked-about moments from the entire evening, and one portion of his appearance wasn't even revealed until now.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

As he made his way to the backstage area, Marshall Mathers ran into Salma Hayek Pinault, who was preparing to hop on stage to present the next batch of awards. She was so surprised to see the rapper that she accidentally spilled her water all over him, telling the story on Instagram.

"In these pictures it might look like @Eminem and I are best friends, but what really happened is as he was walking offstage and I was getting ready to walk onstage, I was so shocked to see him that I spilled water all over him," said the actress. "If you examine our faces, I look mortified and he looks terrified of me- As I was trying to wipe it off I impulsively hugged him and I said 'Nice to meet you Eminem- I’m a HUGE fan!' because I AM! But I was so disappointed that I made such a fool of myself in front of him... and then I read this [swipe right] in @rollingstone. Eminem you’re the greatest!!!"

Read Salma Hayek Pinault's full post below and have a good chuckle at the photos that were taken directly after the spillage.