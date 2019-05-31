Eminem has a tendency to only appear when he's about to drop album, and then he sort of goes back into hiding (likely somewhere in a sprawling Detroit mansion) when he's done with his intended output. However, we've seen a lot more of him this year, ever since the release of Kamikaze. We're definitely not mad at that. The rapper popped up with fellow fast-paced spitter Logic for the recent collaboration "Homicide," as well as coming through for his Shady Records signee, Boogie, on "Rainy Days." The anniversary of the much-underrated Relapsealso found the rapper returning to the fold, if briefly.

It sounds like we'll be getting more music too, but only time will tell when. Eminem's Bad Meets Evil conspirator, Royce Da 5'9", appeared on KXNG Crooked's show "Crook's Corner," and revealed to his former Slaughterhouse brethren that the two have Bad Meets Evil 2 cuts in the bank.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"We got a couple songs in the vault, that we messed with, like awhile ago, but it ain't been like an opportunity for us to go in and do nothing with each other," Royce tells Crooked. "Like, I see him on the road, and I got my own studio now so I'm not in his studio as much as I used to be. He always working, it would literally just be for him to call, and be like, 'yo, let's do this shit.' I'd make time, cause I have so much fun doing it. It's easy, it's not a lot work, it's one of those fun challenges."

Royce goes on to say that it would be "Marshall" who oversees the mixes and everything, which lightens his load, hence why it's easier than a typical release for him.

So basically, we just need Eminem to call Royce and we'll have a Bad Meets Evil 2 in the works. Let's go. Someone put them on a conference call.