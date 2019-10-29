Joyner Lucas has made a name for himself as one of the best lyricists to come out in recent times. He's received praise from some of the biggest in the game including Eminem who co-signed him on his latest project, Kamikaze. On top of that, the two also collaborated on the project for the song, "Lucky You." With Joyner Lucas' debut album set to arrive at some point soon, he previously revealed that Eminem would return the favor and hop on his project. Unfortunately, a release date for the project hasn't been announced so it's unclear when we'll hear it.

According to HHNM, a snippet of a forthcoming collaboration from Eminem and Joyner Lucas surfaced online titled, "What If I Was Gay?" There's no indication of whether it was actually meant for Joyner's project but the thirteen-second clip does reveal a bit about the song. "What if I told you I was out of place/ Wait, what if I told you I was gay?" Joyner raps on the snippet. Em bounces off the same structure on the snippet. "What if I'm a hypocrite who's just afraid to face truth?/ Wait, what if I told you I'm gay, too?" Em raps.

It's an incredibly short snippet but the title alone is enough to spark conversation. If you're interested in hearing the 13-second clip, head over to HipHopNMore.