Eminem & Dr. Dre Take It Back To "Relapse" Days With "Discombobulated"

It's funny how things end up playing out. In the wake of Relapse, many fans were quick to criticize the abundance of "accents." Now, hearing Slim tease a return to that notorious cadence is met with nothing short of nostalgic glee. If that's not a testament to Relapse's status as a cult classic, consider that Music To Be Murdered By: Side B closer "Discombobulated" is already being hailed as a fan-favorite. It's easy to see the appeal, with Dr. Dre lacing a ghoulish banger driven by theatrical pianos -- and that's only the first act, with each verse bringing hallucinogenic new instrumental elements into the mix.

Lyrically, Slim is in fine form, calling back to his own well-established mythology with nods to friends and foes alike. "Just flew the coop, the cops are in hot pursuit, but the day they catch me is the day 50'll call a truce," he spits, weaving a vividly rendered scheme. "And quash the feud with him and Ja and Ja'll actually spit a bar / That's not from a Dr. Seuss book and they'll start a group." By the time the third verse arrives, the production reaches a nightmarish apex as Slim closes things out in character with a fond -- and delightfully macabre -- farewell.

Though it's unlikely we'll ever see the fabled Relapse 2, "Discombobulated" is the next best thing. Check it out for yourself, and show some love to Eminem's brand new album by giving it a listen right here.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

