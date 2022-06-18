Our Fire Emoji playlist is heating up once again this weekend, thanks to new arrivals from industry legends like Drake, Kevin Gates, and Gucci Mane.

While hip-hop heads were expecting to be impressed by the Louisana rapper's long-awaited third studio album, Khaza, the world was taken by surprise when Champagne Papi announced on Thursday that his Honestly, Nevermind record would be dropping that same night.

Though some remain unimpressed by the 35-year-old's venture into house music, many have agreed that the standout titles on the 14-song-long tracklist are "Sticky" and album closer "Jimmy Cooks" featuring 21 Savage, both of which landed a spot on this week's update.

Other noteworthy collaborations added this week include Lil Baby's "U-Digg" with 42 Dugg and Veeze as well as SleazyWorld Go and Offset's "Step 1."

From Gates' new effort, we've selected "Steppin'" which is followed by a New York drill rap crossover from Kay Flock and Fivio Foreign on their new single and accompanying music video, "Make A Movie."

Gucci Mane, Quavo, and Yung Miami are all making a strong "First Impression" this week, and Eminem rounded our update off with his new collaboration with CeeLo Green from Baz Luhrmann's Elvis film, "The King and I."

Check it all out below