Eminem & Cee-Lo Green Pay Homage To Elvis On "The King & I"

It's been years in the making but finally, the biopic of Elvis Presley will be hitting theatres internationally this month. And the soundtrack for the forthcoming film is just as impressive with an eclectic range of artists, from Jack White to Nardo Wick.

Today, we've been hit with contributions from Eminem and Cee-Lo Green. The two artists connect on "The King & I," a fitting record that draws the parallels between Eminem and Elvis Presley. The bluesy-tinged production is met with Eminem's intricate wordplay as he lays down some self-awareness about being white men who've gained success through Black artforms. "I stole black music, yeah true/ Perhaps used it as a tool to combat school," Em raps on the record before pointing out all of the similarities between their careers.

Check the song out below.

Quotable Lyrics

Now I'm about to explain to you all the parallels

Between Elvis and me, myself

It seem obvious: one, he's pale as me

Second, we both been hailed as kings

He used to rock the Jailhouse, and I used to rock The Shelter

