If there is one thing that will forever ring true about your heroes, it’s that you will never outgrow that feeling of being in awe when you meet them for the first time, no matter how big you get. It seems to be the case for everyone, even if you’re the legendary rapper Eminem.

In a video shared by Snoop Dogg via Instagram, the Detroit-bred rapper is captured in the video, completely fanning out over meeting legendary sports broadcaster Al Michaels. Then, in a candid moment that sees Eminem starstruck by Michaels’ presence, he attempts to make sense of the situation. “The Rams are in this home stadium, and then you’re doing the game,” the conic rapper says to Michaels.

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

“That’s crazy.” Eminem’s excitement and awe-induced state of mind are further elevated when Al Michaels refers to Eminem as “the best in show.” Returning the favor once more, Slim Shady begins to shower Michaels with more than earned praise, explaining that he’s the best and that he has been watching/listening to the sports broadcaster since he was a little kid. “Ah, thank you. You’re the G.O.A.T., man. You’re the G.O.A.T. I’m telling you, I was telling your wife like since I was a little kid all the way till now. I watched s**** games when you’re doing them just because, right, and there’s a rumor that you might retire. So I’ll be sad, OK.”

And while meeting Al Michaels may have been the highlight of Eminem’s night, he was a bit busy during this year’s Super Bowl. Performing the Halftime show alongside Hip-Hop royalty in Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar and a guest appearance from 50 Cent, Eminem ripped the stage apart with an iteration of his classic "Lose Yourself" kitted out with a drum performance by Anderson .Paak and Kapernick-supporting kneel. The performance was significant for being one of the first halftime shows in Super Bowl history for being a Hip-Hop affair. But even that seemed to come second to Eminem finally getting a chance to meet one of his childhood heroes.

