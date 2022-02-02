Eminem is one of music's highest selling acts of all time, having sold upwards of 200 Million records the world over. He was the best selling music artist in the United States throughout the duration of the 2000s. Named "Artist Of The Decade" by Billboard for his performance and contributions over that span of time, Eminem has multiple Diamond-certified songs and albums, a multitude of Grammys and AMAs, and even won an Academy Award for the track "Lose Yourself" (from the 2002 film 8 Mile). It comes as no surprise that in his first year of eligibility, Eminem is getting the nod for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame



Taylor Hill/Getty Images for The Meadows Music & Arts Festival

Alongside Eminem, rap pioneers and esteemed lyrical legends A Tribe Called Quest are also nominated for induction into the Hall. Crafted back in 1985, A Tribe Called Quest can be cited as the innovators of alternative hip hop and a silkier, smoother approach to rap as an artform. They executed their signature flair and finesse on the grandest stage, with Gold and Platinum records in abundance to show for it. Their 2016 album We Got It From Here... Thank You 4 Your Service debuted at number one on Billboard, an ode to their legendary stature and the level of respect Phife Dawg, a fallen hip hop hero that tragically transitioned during the album's conception.

Eminem and A Tribe Called Quest are joined by Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, Dolly Parton, Beck, and Duran Duran as nominees for 2022. This stands as one of the most diverse classes of nominees in Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame history, shedding a light on hip hop's impact that many feel it has deserved for a long time.

