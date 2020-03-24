Eminem, 50 Cent, Lloyd Banks & Cashis Repped Shady On "You Don't Know"

While the influx of new music has remained reasonably consistent, the state of future releases is uncertain -- as such, it only makes sense to revisit some of our favorite tracks, seeing as the song panel has been dryer than usual amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As the resident HNHH Shady Records fan, it seems fitting to highlight an important anthem from an interesting time in the label's development.

Carley Margolis/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In 2006, Eminem released his first compilation tape The Re-Up, a collection of songs highlighting new signees Cashis, Stat Quo, and Bobby Creekwater. Yet for the project's lead single, Em brought out a few heavy hitters in 50 Cent and Lloyd Banks, the latter having recently collaborated with Slim on "Till The End" and "Warrior Part 2." Together with Cashis, the collective united for "You Don't Know," an anthem that has since amassed over three-hundred-and-fifty YouTube views since being uploaded in 2009.

Over typically Eminem-esque production, which is to say eerie synthesizers arranged in a minor key, the Shady gang makes it abundantly clear that their word is law, an attitude reflective of their involvement in several heated feuds. Many still view this era as Em's "gangster phase," largely due to his lyricism becoming infused with more brash bravado than usual. Even so, all parties spit hard verses for the occasion, a stark reminder of how vastly different a first single was back then, compared to today. Do you remember this one? And if so, how do you feel about Shady Records in the grand scheme of things?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Enough holding back the steam, Em let off a magazine

Dappadon Cappa Queens, mixed in with Ca$his creams

Started off with half a dream, developed into what you see

Tellin' ain't my cup of tea, can't tell I'm a fuckin G?

I'm on automatic when I'm at it, start static

And you splattered, shit shattered, I'm a walkin bitch magnet

- Lloyd Banks