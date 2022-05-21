Even when she's off-duty from her modelling gigs, Emily Ratajkowski knows how to step out in style. Most recently, the mother of one was photographed walking her dog around Tribeca in a stunning sheer black knit dress from Coperni, priced at $585.

Beneath the designer garment, Em Rata wore a lacy black bra and panties, clearly visible for bypassers to take in. On her feet, she went for a casual vibe, throwing on a pair of the now sold-out Salomon Advanced sneakers ($195) and carrying a LeSportsac duffle bag.

Raymond Hall/Getty Images

For accessories, the My Body author picked out a chunky gold chain and slim black sunglasses; on her fingers, she wore a selection of rings.

As Page Six notes, the 30-year-old has been very vocal about her personal style throughout her career. "I think a lot of people really feel that the idea of a woman being sexual or being sexualized is the opposite of feminism," she told Harper's Bazaar Arabia in 2017.

Raymond Hall/Getty Images

"When I feel like, in some ways, that conversation itself can be oppressive to women, because you’re telling them how to dress and how to act, which is actually the opposite of feminism."





Emily Ratajkowski isn't the only socialite to make headlines for stepping out in sultry style recently. Earlier this week, Julia Fox was spotted grocery shopping in Hollywood, wearing an Alexander Wang denim blazer paired with an unreleased underwear set from the same designer – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

