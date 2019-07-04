Emily Ratajkowski is no stranger to attracting all kinds of attention to herself and she's come through yet again to maintain all eyes on her. The 28-year-old model shared a seductive image to Instagram recently that sees her leaning on a red car in an orange string bikini with legs for days. Emily is clearly enjoying her sun-filled vacation and shared more gorgeous posts to her feed of not only her cute bathing suit fits but also some serious tan lines.

Emily is seemingly the most comfortable in a bikini and the double standard of posing naked or topless is something that will frustrate her until its abolished.

“The implication is that to be sexual is to be trashy because being sexy means playing into men’s desires. To me, ‘sexy’ is a kind of beauty, a kind of self-expression, one that is to be celebrated, one that is wonderfully female. I refuse to live in this world of shame and silent apologies," she previously told Time.

"Life cannot be dictated by the perceptions of others, and I wish the world had made it clear to me that people’s reactions to my sexuality were not my problems, they were theirs.”