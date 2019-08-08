Emily Ratajkowski is no rookie to showing off every angle of her body in it's toned and fit form. From her tiny orange bikini looks to her nude shoots to fight anti-abortion laws the 28-year-old isn't afraid to step into her birthday suit for the sake of normalizing a woman's body. The latest of the latter sees Emily posing with an armpit full of hair to accompany her open letter Harper's Bazaar on feminism.

"On any given day, I tend to like to shave, but sometimes letting my body hair grow out is what makes me feel sexy. And there is no right answer, no choice that makes me more or less of a feminist, or even a ‘bad feminist,’ to borrow from Roxane Gay," she detailed in her piece. "As long as the decision is my choice, then it’s the right choice. Ultimately, the identity and sexuality of an individual is up to them and no one else.”



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

"As a culture we are scared of women generally, but also, more specifically, of the innate power that female sexuality possesses," she added. "A woman becomes too powerful and thus threatening when she takes strength from embracing her sex. Therefore we insist on shaming; we insist that a woman loses something when she flaunts or embraces her sexuality.”

