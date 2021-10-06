He has yet to address the allegations against him, but Robin Thicke is in hot water. The award-winning Soul singer has maintained a career free of seual assault allegations until days ago when model Emily Ratajkowski accused him of inappropriate behavior while on set for the music video to Blurred Lines back in 2013.

Ratajkowski penned a new book that reads as a collection of essays, My Body, and The Sunday Times published an explosive excerpt. "Suddenly, out of nowhere, I felt the coolness and foreignness of a stranger’s hands cupping my bare breasts from behind. I instinctively moved away, looking back at Robin Thicke,” she wrote.



Jean Baptiste Lacroix / Stringer / Getty Images

Ratajkowski also alleged that Thicke was drunk and stumbling on set, and now, she explained to PEOPLE why she decided to come forward about the incident.

"I was an unknown model and if I had spoken out or complained, I would not be where I am today; I would not be famous," she said. "I wrote a book about the evolution of my politics and that includes a lot of different experiences from my career and my life and the way that I felt and thought about those experiences have evolved. I hope people are able to read the essay and understand the nuance behind these kinds of situations."

Diane Martel, the director of "Blurred Lines," confirmed that the incident happened because she saw it with her own eyes and stated she ended the shoot immediately afterward.

