Emily Ratajkowski appeared to troll her ex-husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, on TikTok over the weekend, following their recent split. Joining in on the app’s viral “He’s a 10 but…” trend, Ratajkowski joked about liking "ugly men.”

“When he thinks he’s a 10 because he pulled you but you like ugly men," read a caption from the user @Pierina in the post.

For the clip, Ratajkowski lip-syncs to a remix of “Pump 101” by Digga D & Still Brickin, which includes the lyrics, “How can I say this in a friendly way?”



Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

After fans began speculating that she was referring to Bear-McClard, Ratajkowski clarified in the comments section, “For legal reasons this is a joke.”

“Emily this is god tier breakup behavior," one follower wrote in response to the video.

Another added: “This trend is literally made for you…”

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard married back in 2018 after dating for several weeks. They shared a son in 2021 but broke up earlier this year after Bear-McClard allegedly had an affair.

At the time of their breakup, a source for Page Six described Bear-McClard as a “serial cheater.”

“He’s a dog. It’s gross,” the source alleged to the outlet.

Check out Ratajkowski's TikTok post below.

[Via]