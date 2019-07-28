Emilio Rojas Begs for Communication In New Single "Communicate" With Sizzling Visuals

Emilio Rojas is back with a new single and a steamy video clip to go alongside it.

Fresh off releasing his L.I.F.E. EP at the start of the month, which featured guest appearances from the likes of Joell Ortiz, Joe Budden, Emanny, Chris Webby, and more, New York's very own Emilio Rojas comes through with a new single titled "Communication." The song also comes with an accompanying visual, which is produced by Nate Shaw, directed by Pico Shaw, and finds the Rochester MC joined with a couple of sizzling ladies in various masks from the penthouse suite to the outdoor pool.

The bright and luxurious clip is the perfect backdrop to the smooth single, which sees Rojas proclaiming the importance of communication, and the toll the lack of exchange has taken on his relationship. Besides just a commendable beat, Rojas's lyricism is pretty good too, as he uses clever rhymes and simple words to convey a powerful message. "bitch you don't communicate/and you left something good in a confusing state/I know that you'll be back but it'll be too too late/I don't do the chase/I don't know who got to you and made you disengage," Rojas spits as he switches between English and Spanish. Check out the song and video below, and for those wondering who the main girl in the video is, you can take a look at her Instagram page below too (you're welcome).