Emilia Clarke explained her decision to join the MCU with Marvel’s upcoming series, Secret Invasion, in a new interview with Comicbook.com. The series is set to debut on Disney+.

“I just think what they’re doing right now is so exciting and so cool, and so on the cutting edge of it. I feel like they’re like the Apple of this world,” Clarke said. “To be part of that family feels like, ‘Oh my god, I’m in the cool kid crowd. That’s so cool.’ Honestly speaking, the people that are making this are what pushed me over the line to really wanting to do it. I just think that everyone’s heart and heads are in the right place with this one.”



While Clarke's role has not yet been revealed, we do know that Samuel L. Jackson will star as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn will star as the Skrull Talos. The series is based on a 2008 comic of the same name.

“I grew up reading fantasy fiction, so I know that’s not the same as the actual comic book itself, but that was where my imagination lived,” Clarke said. “And so, then reading about superheroes for the first time, I’m pretty sure it was Superman that was my first ever. And Spider-Man, I kind of thought he was pretty cool. Spider-Man was the first origin story that I remember as a child reading and being like, ‘Oh wow, this is more than what’s on the page. This is a bigger world,’ and then being allowed into that.”

