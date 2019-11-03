Earlier in the year when Game of Thrones was running its final season, fans everywhere all chimed in on the now-infamous coffee cup that made its way into an episode, casually sitting on a table among Emilia Clarke's character, Queen Daenerys.

At the time, many people suspected it was Emilia's cup and her co-star Sophie Turner even entertained the idea but the actress has now spilled the beans on whose cup it really was during a visit to The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. “We had like a party before the Emmys recently, and Conleth Hill, who plays Varys, who’s sitting next to me in that scene, he pulls me aside and he’s like, ‘Emilia, I’ve got to tell you something. I’ve got to tell you something, love. The coffee cup was mine!'” she said.



Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic/Getty

Apparently Conleth, who stars as Lord Varys, didn't want to say anything during the height of the moment. “He’s like, ‘I think so, I’m sorry, darling, I didn’t want to say anything because it seemed the heat was very much on you,'” she added. Watch the full clip below.

In other GoT news, HBO pulled the plug on a prequel series starring Naomi Watts - peep more info here.