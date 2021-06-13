It's been two years since the smash series Game of Thrones ended. However, fans of the show still have questions that have been largely left unanswered. Fortunately, Emilia Clarke was more than spill the tea during a recent appearance on TheSkimm.

On Friday, June 11th, Emilia Clarke made an appearance on theSkimm's online video series "Texting With." Clarke indulged in details surrounding her experiences with her castmates, as well as the infamous on screen appearance of a random Starbucks cup in an episode. For the record, that coffee cup did not belong to Clarke. The Mother of Dragons insists that she does not drink Starbucks and that the cup belonged to show co-creator, Dan Weiss.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"It’s not Starbucks — spoiler," Clarke said of her drink of choice in the morning. "So I’m going to say it again for the record was not mine. It was not mine. Looking at you Dan Weiss.”

Clarke also went into detail over the different roles the cast played off-camera. According to the actress, many of the actors on set offered therapeutic advice to one another in between tapings. “I think everyone probably had their own individual ones for me, Jacob and Natalie had to deal with a lot of ‘Hey guys, I’ve got some really big questions about life and the universe and everything,” Clarke said.

During the interview, Clarke also mentioned future projects she's currently working on. Her comic book, Mother of Madness, is set to be released soon. "There is a young woman who hates what her body does because when she’s on her period, weird stuff happens," Clarke said of the comic book's plot. "She’s a single mother. Her child has autism. And she stumbles upon people in need of help and she starts to realize that the things that she felt terrible about that she’d got every month were actually pretty thoughtful in fighting the greater good."

Check out her interview below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by theSkimm (@theskimm)

>

[via]