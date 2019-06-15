The shoppers reported that the Emergency doors would not open.
This Friday, a tragic shooting occurred inside of a Costco store in Southern California, CNN reported, and it left one person dead and two others injured. Lt. Jeff Edwards, of Corona police, reported that a man (whose name wasn't immediately released) is now in custody after firing inside the store. The shooting stemmed from an argument that had taken place inside the store, but the relationship among the victims and the alleged gunman is unclear, Edwards said.
The incident is not believed to be a domestic dispute, he also revealed, and police weren't looking for anyone else in connection with the crime, they tweeted. Officers found four people "down" inside the Costco store: the suspect, the decedent and two injured victims, Edwards said. The victim that was murdered was not immediately named either. Among the injured was an off-duty officer from another department, Corona police said in a news release. The alleged gunman and the victims were taken to hospitals, Edwards reported, but the extent of their injuries has not yet been made clear.
Some people were also injured trying to flee the store, Edwards said, recalling how some shoppers said that the "emergency" doors wouldn't open. Naveed Navi and Rochelle Flores were shopping for items for a barbecue when gunshots rang out, they told CNN affiliate KTLA. They recalled hearing four shots, after which they tried to escape through emergency doors, but "they wouldn't open," the pair told the station. "It's not very fun when you're scared and you're running for your life and you're trying to open a door that says 'emergency' and they don't open," Flores told the station. "Everybody was freaking out. People were falling over each other." She described the absolute state of chaos and confusion as shoppers tried to flee through the front entrance. "Everybody's running around," Flores said. "It's scary."