This Friday, a tragic shooting occurred inside of a Costco store in Southern California, CNN reported, and it left one person dead and two others injured. Lt. Jeff Edwards, of Corona police, reported that a man (whose name wasn't immediately released) is now in custody after firing inside the store. The shooting stemmed from an argument that had taken place inside the store, but the relationship among the victims and the alleged gunman is unclear, Edwards said.

The incident is not believed to be a domestic dispute, he also revealed, and police weren't looking for anyone else in connection with the crime, they tweeted. Officers found four people "down" inside the Costco store: the suspect, the decedent and two injured victims, Edwards said. The victim that was murdered was not immediately named either. Among the injured was an off-duty officer from another department, Corona police said in a news release. The alleged gunman and the victims were taken to hospitals, Edwards reported, but the extent of their injuries has not yet been made clear.