Record producer J Maine confirmed Emani 22 has passed away, according to People. In a statement provided to the outlet, Maine described Emani as a "wonderful individual that literally brightened up any room she was in."

"I worked on music with her, and helped her put together her last project which was 'The Color Red.' The way we worked together was effortless, we just understood each other," he continued. "It hurts so bad to know that the last time I saw her was the last time I'd ever see her again."

Maine added: "I considered her to be like a little sister to me. She will be missed and never forgotten, and I'll always think about the great times we had hanging out."

Emani 22 is best known for her songs "Feelings" and "Close," as well as appearing on Trippie Redd's A Love Letter to You 3.

Rapper Bhad Bhabie was the first to report that the Los Angeles singer had passed away, posting a tribute on Instagram, earlier this week.

"I don’t even know what to say...This doesn’t even feel real. I used to spend almost everyday with you," Bharbie wrote on Instagram. "You taught me so many things. You are my inspiration for many things (hair,nails, style, etc) my big sister. I’m gonna miss you so much."

Emani was just 22 years old. No cause of death has been revealed.

