Elzhi Gets Back To Business With New Single "Jason"

Detroit native, eLZhi, has jumped into 2020 with such a spring in his step, you’d think he never stopped. The Slum Village alum continues his solo rap career with the release of “Jason,” a reference both to his first name and that of the iconic horror movie villain.

The single comes four years after Lead Poison, the MC’s 2016 multi-genre-infused project. “Jason” also arrives in preparation for the release of his upcoming album, Seven Times Down Eight Times Up, set to drop on September 25th.

In the single, a high-pitched, droning instrumental placed over the dramatically reverberating drums lay the background for eLZhi to share his haunted rumination of identity.

Acting as a hype-figure at the very start of the song and between verses is an unidentified squeaking voice, perhaps fittingly described as an enraged cartoon character.

Such a non-threatening voice speaking of homicide and innate superiority displays an ironic dichotomy that is made more accessible as we understand eLZhi’s conflicted feelings of authentic ambition and contempt for his rivals.

His analysis of self is furthered by the fact that he does not include a feature on the track, an idea contrasting his readily collaborative past of Slum Village, mixtapes, and EPs.

Quotable Lyrics

My dark side makes it hard to let a remark slide

Almost drowned in troubled waters, hate to say a shark died