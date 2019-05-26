mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Elujay Issues A Double Feature With "Leisure/Get U" Video

Milca P.
May 25, 2019 20:38
Elujay returns with a new clip.

A few months after delivering his Adojio album, Elujay has returned to refresh the effort with a music video that features two project tracks, "Leisure" and "Get U."

In the new video, things kick off with the former as director Khufu Najee blesses audiences with an explorative piece that completes the picture painted by Elujay's sounds. According to High Snobiety, Elujay attaches inspiration for the new music video to "the colors he sees in his music along with the films Requiem For A DreamMid90s, and Vanilla Sky."

It continues to be a strong and soulful push for the 21-year-old. Get into "Leisure/Get U" up top.

