Elujay Debuts "Tallulah" Pack

Milca P.
December 15, 2019 18:52
Tallulah
Elujay

Listen to Elujay's two new offerings.


The last we heard from Elujay was with February's Adojio outing. It marked the artist's sophomore follow-up to his Jentrify album, and now he returns with an update via his newest Tallulah pack. The delivery is outfitted with only two tracks, "Black Tee" and "Tings Come N Go."

The new release is from Elu's One Time indie label and precedes his forthcoming studio album. "Gwan be locked away finishin this album," he told fans with the new drop. On Tallulah, Elujay maintains the quieted and delicate soundscapes that characterized Adojio, and nods toward a developed and perfected extension of this sound on his newest album. Until that gets here, enjoy Tallulah.

