Elton John Taps Young Thug & Nicki Minaj For "Always Love You"

This seems like an unlikely trio of musicians that should appear on the same record, but Elton John is making moves. The entertainer is a legend in the industry with a career that has spanned decades upon decades, but his musical tastes have evolved with the culture. John has often spoken out about Rap and R&B artists that he admires including the likes of Teyana Taylor, Big Sean, and Lil Nas X.

Elton John's new album The Lockdown Sessions arrives today (October 22), and fans have been anticipating his "Always Love You" collaboration with Young Thug and Nicki Minaj. He previously spoke about Thugger freestyling his verse, admitting he was "blown away."

"I mean, I've seen Marshall [Mathers] do it in Detroit, but I've never seen someone like Thug come in and do that," he said. "In the end, I had to leave because I think he felt a bit intimidated that I was there and I just wanted him to relax. But it's just an amazing moment in my musical life... I have no understanding of how Rap records are put together and it's fascinating to watch."

Stream "Always Love You" and let us know your thoughts on this collaboration.

Quotable Lyrics

Take me back, I can put you in control if you take me back

Goodfella, roll in a new Maybach

She been f*ckin' me good and I'm hooked like crack

Make sure you ballin', don't worry 'bout nothin'

You keep on goin' forward and never look back