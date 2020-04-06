Elton John, through his Elton John Aids Foundation, is donating $1 million to protect people diagnosed with HIV from COVID-19.

"Today, I’m proud to announce that my Foundation @EJAF is launching a $1million COVID-19 Emergency Fund to make sure that our frontline partners can respond to the effects of COVID-19 on HIV care for the most marginalized communities around the world," John announced on Twitter.

“For almost 30 years my foundation has prioritized the most vulnerable people to HIV, to end the AIDS epidemic and we’re committed to this during the COVID-19 crisis too,” he continued in the video attached to the tweet. “Our new COVID-19 emergency fund will help frontline partners to prepare for and respond to the pandemic and its effects on HIV prevention and care for the most marginalized communities,” he explained. “We’re with you, we’re thinking of you, we will not leave anyone behind.”

Last week, John hosted Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America. The event, which featured live-streamed performances from Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys, Tim McGraw, the Backstreet Boys, Sam Smith, Dave Grohl, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, raised $10 million for coronavirus relief efforts.

