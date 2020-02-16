Elton John was forced to bail early on a concert in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday night after struggling to perform following a walking pneumonia diagnosis, according to Spin.

He apologized to fans afterward on Instagram:

I want to thank everyone who attended tonight’s gig in Auckland. I was diagnosed with walking pneumonia earlier today, but I was determined to give you the best show humanly possible. I played and sang my heart out, until my voice could sing no more. I’m disappointed, deeply upset and sorry. I gave it all I had. Thank-you so much for your extraordinary support and all the love you showed me during tonight’s performance. I am eternally grateful. Love, Elton xx.

A fan recorded the emotional moment when John told fans he would have to stop performing.

John's next concert is scheduled for Auckland’s Mt. Smart Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 18. This performance was a part of the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which the singer has been performing on since September 8th, 2018. By the end of the tour's first leg on March 18th, 2019, it had grossed over $125 million. There are more dates scheduled, running until the end of 2020.

