Elton John announced Today that he will be canceling a show scheduled for Tonight in Indianapolis likely mourning the death of his mother-in-law, Gladys Furnish. He explained the decision in a post citing feeling "extremely unwell."

“To my dear fans in Indianapolis: It is with the heaviest heart that I’m forced to deliver the news that I am extremely unwell and therefore unable to perform at Bankers Life Fieldhouse tonight,” John wrote. “I absolutely hate to let my fans down, but I owe it to you to put on the best show possible and unfortunately that’s simply not possible. The date will be rearranged for March 2020, and I promise I will deliver the show you deserve. Thank you so much for your support and understanding… Elton x”

John's husband, David Furnish, posted a heartfelt tribute to his mother on Instagram Friday. “Today I lost my beautiful, angelic Mother,” he wrote. “She passed away peacefully in the middle of the night, with me and my brothers by her side. Mum radiated gentle kindness. She was utterly devoted to her family. We all richly benefitted from her patient wisdom and bountiful love. … Rest in peace Mum. You lived your life impeccably. I will never forget you. I promise to do my best to pass the gifts you gave to me on to my own beautiful sons.”

John has yet to say whether he will cancel his performance scheduled for Monday in Nashville.