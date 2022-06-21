Just yesterday, it was reported that Elon Musk's oldest child is in the midst of transitioning, and in doing so, plans to change her name from Xavier Musk to Vivian Jenna Wilson. The moniker switch is not only related to V's gender identity, though – documents obtained by TMZ revealed that the 18-year-old is attempting to cut all ties with her famous father.

"I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form," the young woman wrote while filing. Though her dad has yet to address the gossip, Vivian's mother, Justine Musk, has spoken out with a telling tweet.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

On the afternoon of June 20th, she logged onto Twitter to share a thoughtful conversation that she had with one of her kids. "'I had a weird childhood,' my 18-year-old said to me," the Canadian author wrote. "'I can't believe I'm as normal-seeming as I am.'"

"I said, 'I'm very proud of you,'" Justine informed her followers, to which her child responded, "I'm proud of myself!"

Though Vivian has a twin brother, Griffin, who's also 18, it seems glaringly obvious who Justine was posting about, especially given yesterday's headlines.

In other news, Elon Musk has been focusing most of his attention into Dogecoin as of late, continuing to show support for the controversial cryptocurrency, even after being faced with a $258B lawsuit for his involvement in an alleged pyramid scheme – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

