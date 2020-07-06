The elite are shaking in their thousand-dollar boots following the recent arrest of Jeffrey Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell. Many big names were allegedly tied to the sexual predator pair, including Elon Musk who is now combatting reports that he even knew Maxwell. Also under fire is his ex-wife Talulah Riley, who is now being accused of once being a child bride for the billionaire tech tycoon arranged by Ghislaine herself.



Image: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Piggybacking off the Tesla CEO's own tweet he wrote after a photo of him and Ghislane at a 2014 Vanity Fair party resurfaced, Talulah Riley published a four-paragraph-long Twitter statement to defend herself. "I don’t usually comment on such things, but given the truly horrific nature of what is being implied up and down my timeline today, I wanted to respond publicly with @elonmusk ’s permission," she wrote as a precursor to the actual statement, adding, "However, I speak only for myself."

Riley says that her and now-ex-husband Musk may have bumped into Maxwell at the Vanity Fair party in question, but that the interaction was insignificant and "not in any way that I can remember." She also addresses visiting Epstein's home in New York City with Musk, but adding that it was simply "part of an itinerary of appointments" and "can't even date it to a year."

Speaking on the child bride claim, Talulah insists that she doesn't know Ghislaine Maxwell personally and that her initial union with Elon was 100% legit, writing, "Elon and I met when I was twenty-two and he was on a business trip to London. It was a chance meeting, engineered by no one."

Read Talulah Riley's original statement below, and we'll continue to keep you updated on this insane Ghislaine Maxwell saga as it develops: