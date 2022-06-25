Earlier today, Elon Musk's eldest daughter made her dreams come true by legally cutting some pretty serious ties with her famous father. As we reported this week, the 18-year-old girl he shares with his ex, Justine Wilson filed legal documents requesting both a gender and name change to help separate her identity from Musk's.

"The fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form," was Vivian Jenna Wilson's reasoning for requesting the switch, changing her name from the previous Xavier Musk.

As TMZ notes, the L.A. County Superior Court judge signed off on the request on Friday (June 24), with documents revealing that the young woman will receive an updated birth certificate reflecting her change in gender, as well as her new name, once issued by the state registrar.

Her new moniker appears to be a tribute of sorts to her Canadian author mother, whose maiden name is Wilson. While Elon has previously tweeted about pronouns being "an esthetic nightmare," Vivien's maternal figure has been more supportive of her journey.

"'I had a weird childhood,' my 18-year-old said to me," the mother of six tweeted just a few days ago. "'I can't believe I'm as normal-seeming as I am.' I said, 'I'm very proud of you.' [They said,] 'I'm proud of myself!'"

At this time, neither Vivien, Elon, or Justine have spoken about the apparent family drama publicly, though the newly named young woman is sure to be smiling ear to ear after being granted her dream.

