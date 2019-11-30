Elon Musk revealed his Cybertruck to the world last week and despite a part of the demonstration that failed to make the windows of the vehicle look as durable as Elon hoped, the truck still pulled in 250,000 pre-orders. "Sledgehammer impact on door cracked base of glass, which is why steel ball didn’t bounce off. Should have done steel ball on window, *then* sledgehammer the door. Next time," Elon explained of the cracked window.

It looks as though a high number of those orders for the truck may have been coming from Dubai's police force since the official police force tweeted an image of the truck with their branding. Elon previously stated that the trucks will begin working on pre-orders in 2021 but we wouldn't be surprised if Dubai got early dibs on the prestigious ride. The trucks will be used to patrol tourist areas such as Burj Khalifa, La Mer, Jumeirah Beach Residence, and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard.

Dubai is known for having boujee cars within the police force such as Lamborghinis, Porches and Bugattis. “We need sustainable energy now. If we don’t have a pickup truck we can’t solve it," Elon said of his new ride. "The top 3 selling vehicles in America are pickup trucks. To solve sustainable energy, we have to have a pickup truck.”



Christopher Furlong/Getty Images