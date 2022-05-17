74-year-old Maye Musk continues to prove that age truly is just a number. The mother of Elon Musk is among the famous women who graced the cover of Sports Illustrated's annual swimsuit issue, standing alongside Kim Kardashian, Ciara, and Yumi Nu.

Maye works as both a model and dietician and wore a beautiful ruffled Maygel Coronel one-piece (valued at $345) for her photoshoot. For accessories, she put a cheeky pair of gold palm tree earrings in and opted to keep her make-up relatively relaxed and glowy.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

"To be a swimsuit model for Sports Illustrated, people would’ve locked me away as a crazy lady," the Canadian-South African starlet told the magazine of her collaboration with them.

"I’m very excited that they’ve decided that even older women can wear swimsuits and look great. I think it’s really going to change how women feel when they walk out in their swimsuits," she added.

Maye – who attended the Met Gala alongside her son earlier this month – also confirmed that she doesn't plan to retire anytime soon.





"I didn’t think age would be a problem [as a model] because as a dietician and a scientist, age is not a problem," the "A Woman Makes A Plan" author shared.

"I’m just so happy that people are actually booking me for talks on ageism and how to feel good about yourself at any age. I’m also very proud that I can give a message to women in the world to aim for happiness, do things you like to do, mix with nice people, be kind to everyone because you never know and pursue whatever you’d wish to do. I really am living the best life ever, and I never expected it."

Aside from her eldest, Maye is also the mother of another son, 49-year-old Kimbal, as well as a daughter, 47-year-old Tosca, who penned an essay about her family's matriarch for SI, dubbing the 74-year-old "the most fearless woman [she's] ever known.

Check out the full Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2022 spread here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]