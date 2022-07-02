Elon Musk returned to Twitter to share an interesting life update: he paid Pope Francis a visit at the Vatican with four of his seven children. "Honored to meet @Pontifex yesterday," he wrote, adding "My suit is tragic" in the replies.

The Tesla and SpaceX billionaire has previously spoken about being an atheist, which makes this meeting with the holiest person at the holiest place on Earth bizarre yet intriguing. Something unites them beyond faith: being two of the most famous people in the world. Antonio Masiello/Getty Images

The 51-year-old business icon visited the Pope with several of his children in tow. One of those who did not attend, Vivian Jenna Wilson, recently announced that she was a transgender woman and wants nothing to do with her father.

That wasn't all from Musk's travels in Italy, which mark the end of his nine-day Twitter break that's been his longest hiatus from the platform in four years.

He posted a throwback pic with his ex-wife, Talulah Riley, in Venice, wearing eccentric costume-party-style outfits. Elon is seen in a cuffed and puffed black suit and white shirt and a black masquerade. Riley, wearing a white masquerade, is donning a dress of the same colour in the picture with a front-open skirt. He even had a cheeky response to a critical tweeter that provided some context for the occasion and fits.

While not a Christian, Musk has stated that he believes in "the principles that Jesus advocated."

"There's some great wisdom in the teachings of Jesus, and I agree with those teachings. Things like 'turn the other cheek' are very important, as opposed to 'an eye for an eye'. An eye for an eye leaves everyone blind," he said.

In a series of events that has rocked the cryptocurrency world and become part of a larger market crash, the Musk-endorsed currency Dogecoin took a big fall recently, yet Musk still defended it online. He is facing a $258 billion lawsuit for pushing Dogecoin, which many have alleged to be a pyramid scheme.

[via]