In recent years, Facebook has been at the center of a lot of controversy in regards to its platform and overall work environment. The social media application has experienced multiple data breaches over the years, censored popular public figures, ran fraudulent political advertisements, and been a blatantly racist company at times. With Facebook's corruption coming to light over time, many entertainers and public personalities have been urging the general public to delete their profiles and the app altogether. One of the strongest advocates for this movement have been none other than English actor/filmmaker, Sacha Baron Cohen.

As of late, the Borat creator has been using his voice to spread awareness about Facebook's history of compromising its users' information for profit. In a myriad of Tweets dating back to last year, Cohen claims that Facebook is being bought and compromised by government officials and large corporations in order to control and sway public opinion.

In Nov. 2019, Sacha Baron Cohen public spoke to the Anti-Defamation League about his concerns with the social media platform. And during one of his latest Twitter rants, he called Facebook the "greatest propaganda machine in human history" and stated that "Facebook needs to be regulated by governments, not ruled by an emperor."

The multifaceted entertainer also wrote:

"We don’t let 1 person control the water for 2.5 billion people. We don’t let 1 person control electricity for 2.5 billion people. Why do we let 1 man control the information seen by 2.5 billion people?"

Elon Musk who has publicly stated his disdain for Mark Zuckerberg's creation and even deleted his company's Facebook, responded to Cohen's Tweet simply stating:

"#DeleteFacebook It's lame."

If the social media platform is unwilling to protect its users' information and prevent the spread of misinformation, it might be time to get behind this movement and adhere to an honest communication system that values truth, justice, and the privacy of its users. Check out Elon Musk's "delete Facebook" Tweet below.