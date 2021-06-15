Tech mogul and Tesla founder Elon Musk has been selling off his extensive real estate portfolio in recent months in order to concentrate focus on his new venture: Mars. The amassed portfolio, which includes high-profile homes like the one of late actor Gene Wilder, is worth over $100 million and has been selling easily- though Musk has held on to a certain San Francisco property longer than the others.

However, Musk seems to be letting go as the property is now listed back on the market for a whopping $37.5 million. The 16,000 square foot property just south of San Francisco has long been a favorite place for the world's second-richest man.

He originally put the home, which he refers to as his "special place," on the market with the rest of his portfolio last year -- though it didn't initially sell. He then took it off the market only to now announce he is attempting to sell it once again in a statement: "Decided to sell my last remaining house. Just needs to go to a large family who will live there. It’s a special place." The property is the final home that Musk has yet to part with.

The Tesla and SpaceX founder bought the home in 2017 for $23.4 million, and he says he often rented it out for special events. The house is over 100 years old and sits on 47 acres of land.

Musk, now without his once substantial collection of properties, is looking to space as his new frontier.

